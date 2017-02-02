Elastomers Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.6% During 2016 to 2021

PUNE, India, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global elastomers market size (2016-2021) is estimated to reach USD 92.36 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016 to 2021 while medical applications is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the elastomers market.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of elastomers across applications, such as automotive, medical, and industrial, owing to their properties including superior mechanical properties, chemical resistance, and high heat stability. However, high processing cost of elastomers is may restrain the growth of market.

Medical is expected to be the fastest-growing applications segment, in terms of volume & value of the elastomers market. Elastomers are being rapidly adapted to in the medical application, as they possess outstanding fungus resistance, low temperature flexibility, tensile strength, acid/base resistance, fluid resistance, excellent hydrolytic stability, easy sterilization, and excellent translucency. These properties make them suitable for a wide range of applications, such as drug patches, gas supply, drug delivery, medical bags, wound dressing, chest drainage, peristaltic pump catheters, surgical instruments, valves, needleless syringes, ventilation bags, stoppers, vial caps, and bottles.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for elastomers market, in terms of value and volume. High economic growth rate, growing manufacturing industries, cheap labor, increasing foreign investments, and rise in the adoption of elastomers across applications, such as medical, automotive, and industrial applications are some of the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region. China, India, Japan, and Taiwan are key markets for elastomers in Asia-Pacific.

