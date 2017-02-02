Sportito Joins Premier League After Signing Deal With Burnley FC

LONDON, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sportito announces partnership with Burnley Football Club as the club's Official Fantasy Sports Partner. This is the first Fantasy Sports partner to sign a deal with the Club and the partnership will bring a true Daily Fantasy Sports experience to fans.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464251/Sportito_Premier_League.jpg )

Burnley FC are an authentic football club and have contributed significantly in the great English Football history. Starting as one of the founding members of English Football League, Burnley are immersed in great history and football tradition and is enjoying life back in the top tier of the Premier League.

Sportito, best-rated daily fantasy sports platform in UK, offers the chance to enjoy and win real cash prizes daily, without having to worry about a season-long commitment - players can dip in and out whenever they want. The salary-cap restrictions are not applied when drafting the teams, so the fans can pick their favourite players across many leagues such as Premier League, Championship, Bundesliga, World Cup and many more.

The partnership will bring a dynamic Fantasy Football experience to Burnley fans for the first time. It will give them more chances to connect with the game their team. With new features, Sportito is bringing a new experience to the fans to enjoy the game and win at same time. Burnley fans also have the chance to participate in competitions on Sportito to win Burnley signed merchandise, matchday tickets and many fan experiences with BFC and players, that money can't buy.

Anthony Fairclough, Director of Commercial Affairs for Burnley FC commented: "This is the very first Fantasy Sports partner the Club have had and I'm sure it will be a hit with our fans. I am sure this will be a great partnership for the Club, Sportito and more importantly our fan base."

Riccardo Mittiga, CEO of Sportito stated: "We are proud to have Burnley as the first Premier League Football Club on board. Burnley have come a long way from being one of the founding members of English Football League and now soaring in the Premier League, beating some of the top teams in the division. One of the reasons we chose Burnley FC was the passion the fans have for their club. With this partnership, we want to connect with these fans to bring a true Fantasy Football experience with Sportito."

For more info:

Burnley FC

Nick Taylor, Marketing Manager

Tel: +44-1282704717

Email: n.taylor@burnleyfc.com



Sportito

Ishanka Warna, PR & Marketing Manager

Tel: +39-3421796733

Email: ishanka.warna@sportito.com

