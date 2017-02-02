Food Additives Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

By Product Type (Acidity Regulators, Colorants, Emulsifiers, Enzymes, Hydrocolloids, Flavour & Enhancers, Preservatives, Sweeteners) By Source (Natural, Synthetic) by Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Snacks & Convenience Food, Beverages, Meat & Poultry Products, Others (Sauces, Soups and Baby Food)) And by Region

Visiongain assesses that world food additives market will achieve revenues of $49.79bn in 2017. Increasing health consciousness, a shift in consumer preference from synthetic to natural food products and growing demand for convenience food will be the major forces driving the growth of the food additives market globally. Visiongain expects that the food additives market will expand significantly in value by 2027. Emulsifiers and Flavour Enhancers are expected to grow rapidly as compared to other sub-segments. Increasing need of convenience food and changing lifestyle of increasingly urban consumers is expected to increase the demand for preservatives and acidity regulators during the forecast period.

This report answers questions such as:

• What are the prospects for the overall food additives industry?

• Which regional food additive markets will develop the most?

• What food additives applications will benefit the most?

• Which type of food additive will flourish over the forecast period?

• Who are the key players in the food additives industry?

• What are the demand and supply dynamics underpinning the food additives sector?

1) The report provides detailed profiles of 10 leading companies operating within the food additives market:

- Cargill Incorporated

- Archer Daniels Midland

- Ingredion Incorporated

- Kerry Group

- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

- BASF SE

- Novozymes A/S

- Tate & Lyle PLC

- Ajinomoto Co., Inc

2) The study reveals where the regional sales opportunities are. We show you the prospects for the following regions:

North America Food Additives 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Sources 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Product Type 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Application 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Country 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn):

• US Food Additives 2017-2027

• Canada Food Additives 2017-2027

Latin America Food Additives 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Sources 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Product Type 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Application 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Country 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn):

• Mexico Food Additives 2017-2027

• Brazil Food Additives 2017-2027

• Rest of LATAM Food Additives 2017-2027

Western Europe Food Additives 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Sources 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Product Type 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Application 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Country 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn):

• Germany Food Additives 2017-2027

• France Food Additives 2017-2027

• UK Food Additives 2017-2027

• Spain Food Additives 2017-2027

• Italy Food Additives 2017-2027

• Benelux Food Additives 2017-2027

• Rest of Western Europe Food Additives 2017-2027

Eastern Europe Food Additives 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Sources 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Product Type 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Application 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Country 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn):

• Russia Food Additives 2017-2027

• Poland Food Additives 2017-2027

• Rest of Eastern Europe Food Additives 2017-2027

APEJ Food Additives 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Sources 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Product Type 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Application 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Country 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn):

• China Food Additives 2017-2027

• India Food Additives 2017-2027

• ASEAN Food Additives 2017-2027

• ANZ Food Additives 2017-2027

• Rest of APEJ Food Additives 2017-2027

Japan Food Additives 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Sources 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Product Type 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Application 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

MEA Food Additives 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Sources 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Product Type 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Application 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn)

- Segmented by Country 2017-2027 (Volume (MT) & Value ($bn):

• GCC Food Additives 2017-2027

• North Africa Food Additives 2017-2027

• South Africa Food Additives 2017-2027

• Rest of MEA Food Additives 2017-2027

3) Our overview forecasts and analyses these food additive product types from 2017-2027

- Acidity Regulators

- Colorants

- Emulsifiers

- Enzymes

- Hydrocolloids

- Flavour & Enhancers

- Preservatives

- Sweeteners

4) Our report forecasts and analyses these food additive sources from 2017-2027

- Natural

- Synthetic

5) Our study also forecasts and analyses these food additive applications from 2017-2027

- Bakery & Confectionery

- Dairy & Frozen Desserts

- Snacks & Convenience Food

- Beverages

- Meat & Poultry Products

- Others (Sauces, Soups and Baby Food))

Competitive advantage

This independent 160 page report guarantees you are better informed than your competitors. With 154 tables and figures examining the food additive market space, the report gives you an immediate, one-stop breakdown of your market. as well as analysis, from 2017-2027 keeping your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.

Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the food additives chain.

• Food manufacturers

• Ingredient suppliers

• Food retailers

• NPD specialists

• Companies looking to enter the food additives market

• R&D specialists

• Market analysts

• Consultants

• Executives

• Investors

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Banks

• Government agencies

