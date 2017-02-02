Metsä Group Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 2 February 2017 at 4.00 pm EET



Metsä Group's parent company Metsäliitto Cooperative has purchased Mr. Jozef Antosik's 9 per cent ownership share in Metsä Tissue Corporation through a share acquisition completed on 2 February 2017. As a result of the transaction Metsäliitto Cooperative owns the entire share capital in Metsä Tissue Corporation.



Metsä Group is a forerunner in sustainable bioeconomy utilising renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. Metsä Group focuses on wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards and tissue and cooking papers.



Metsä Group's sales totalled EUR 4.7 billion in 2016, and it employs approximately 9,300 people. The Group operates in some 30 countries. Metsäliitto Cooperative is the parent company of Metsä Group and owned by approximately 104,000 Finnish forest owners.



