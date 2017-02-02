ST. LOUIS, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- TierPoint LLC, a leading national provider of hybrid IT solutions, announced today that Terry Morrison has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, Morrison will be responsible for leading the company's technology initiatives in support of hybrid IT solutions, including cloud computing and managed services, as well as managing the organization's IT, network design, and engineering architecture teams.

Morrison joined TierPoint in 2011 when the company acquired Perimeter Technology Center, an Oklahoma City-based colocation provider that he co-founded. Bringing more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector, Morrison most recently served as Senior Vice President, Technology and has led the company's engineering, network design and IT organizations in several key management roles.

"Terry has been an inspirational leader of our technology initiatives since joining TierPoint," said Andy Stewart, TierPoint's Chief Strategy Officer. "He is a tireless worker who has successfully taken on the challenge of leading our technical teams through a period of very rapid growth while maintaining focus on providing a superior level of customer service."

About TierPoint

TierPoint is a leading national provider of best-in-class IT infrastructure services that help clients improve agility, drive performance, and manage risk. TierPoint offers multi-tenant, private, and hybrid cloud solutions; disaster recovery, business continuity and other managed services; and colocation -- all backed by a commitment to superior customer service and highly-redundant, carrier-neutral data centers coast to coast.

