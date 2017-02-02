Thunderhead, the leader in enterprise technology for customer engagement, is proud to be included as a 2017 CRM Watchlist Winner. The CRM Watchlist is designed to showcase the leading global technology and services firms in the CRM market. The coveted annual award is now in its tenth year and recognises companies that have made a significant market impact, and is conducted by leading CRM industry analyst Paul Greenberg, Managing Principal of The 56 Group, best-selling author and ZDNet blogger.

Thunderhead is recognised for its pioneering ONE Engagement Hub, a cloud-based enterprise solution that delivers omni-channel customer engagement. Designed as a fast-to-deploy, light-touch layer, ONE acts as the connective tissue for brands, orchestrating all existing touchpoints, systems and silos of an enterprise allowing it to converse with customers with one voice.

Through its advanced listening and learning capabilities, ONE surfaces unique customer insight and journey behaviour. It enables enterprises across all industry sectors to optimise marketing and customer retention strategies, and drive conversation-led engagement, building stronger and more valuable relationships with their customers. The Thunderhead submission detailed the company vision and strategy, its technology, the partnership ecosystem, and shared details of customer implementations and company culture.

In the announcement, Paul Greenberg, Managing Principal of The 56 Group, LLC, said: "The CRM Watchlist identifies the strength, mindshare, and market share a company has in the markets it addresses or tries to address. To be included on the list, your company is making a major impression on a market and actually changing or strengthening that market by its presence."

Glen Manchester, Thunderhead CEO and founder, commented: "We are truly honoured to be a 2017 CRM Watchlist Winner. The brands we work with realise that customer engagement is critical to their success, and our leading technology allows them to quickly deliver on the vision.

"Being recognised as a winner in the CRM Watchlist is a great accolade for our category-defining ONE Engagement Hub and reflects the increasing momentum we see in the market for omni-channel customer engagement."

Thunderhead will be included in a detailed review of winners later in 2017.

About 2017 CRM Watchlist Winners

147 companies registered for the award, resulting in 136 submissions totalling 6,100 pages to select the 25 2017 CRM Watchlist Winners.

About Thunderhead

Customers don't talk to you because they like you, they talk to you because they need something; they need it now and on the platform that suits them.

At Thunderhead we join up web, mobile, high street and contact centre customer experiences, connecting them with your existing CRM system giving you a multi-dimensional view of your customers.

Our intuitive ONE Engagement Hub allows you to act on the right customer need at the right time. For the first time, customer relationships can be effectively managed at scale.

Now you can interact with customers as individuals. Effortless engagement just got personal.

For more information about Thunderhead visit www.thunderhead.com

