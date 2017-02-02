Protagen AG has executed a Material Transfer Agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) under which the parties will utilize Protagens SeroTag immune system profiling technology to identify biomarkers that predict therapy responsiveness, to monitor patients receiving immunotherapies, and for early detection of immune-related adverse events (irAEs). This collaboration with NCI will be led by Jeffrey Schlom, Ph.D., Chief of the Laboratory of Tumor Immunology and Biology at the NCI's Center for Cancer Research. Protagen AG is a provider of pharma development services and novel companion diagnostic tests in the fields of immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease. NCI is part of the National Institutes of Health.

While targeted immunotherapies such as therapeutic vaccination and checkpoint inhibition hold great promise for treating cancer, they currently work effectively on a small subset of patients. In addition, as these therapies stimulate the immune system to target the body's own cells, they can also trigger immune-related Adverse Events (irAEs) and even the onset of autoimmune diseases. Through this collaboration, Protagen and NCI intend to provide valuable insight into utilizing immune system profiling to predict response, monitor patients and for detection of immune-related adverse events.

Dr. Peter Schulz-Knappe, Protagens Chief Scientific Officer, commented: "Our unique and innovative SeroTag technology has already proven that it can be used to accurately monitor the status of patients with autoimmune disease and segregate these complex diseases in homogeneous patient groups with the potential to predict treatment response. Given the links between immunotherapy and autoimmune disease, it will be a natural extension to apply our approach to immuno-oncology and address some of the most pressing questions and challenges in the field. We're enthused that Dr. Schlom and the NCI share this view and look forward to working with them to leverage the SeroTag platform to improve therapeutic effectiveness of current and future cancer immunotherapies."

About Protagen Diagnostics Differentiated

Headquartered in Dortmund Germany, Protagen specializes in Pharma development services and novel companion diagnostics, in the field of immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease.

Protagen uses its proprietary SeroTag biomarker discovery platform to identify valuable biomarkers that support Pharma development and its NavigAID products to personalize treatment with targeted therapies. With state-of-the-art bioscience techniques, extensive scientific expertise and a broad patent portfolio, Protagen is expanding its own pipeline of critically informative biomarkers and collaborates with other organizations to commercialize valuable tools for better personalized treatment strategies for cancer and autoimmune disease patients.

For more information, please visit www.protagen.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170202005734/en/

Contacts:

Protagen AG

Company Contact

Dr. Georg Lautscham

Chief Business Officer

Protagen AG

T +49 231 9742 6300

M+49 151 5503 5087

bd@protagen.com

or

Media Inquiries

Dr. Clare Russell

Managing Director

BioStrata

T +44 1223 253787

M+44 7812 343412

crussell@biostratamarketing.com