Droit Hires Tippell, Expands European Headquarters in Push to Accelerate Global Growth

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Droit Financial Technologies ("Droit") is significantly increasing its investment in Europe. In addition to expanding the London office in January, the firm appointed Keith Tippell to run Sales and Business Development, among a series of hires planned for early this year.

The investment in Europe comes alongside the completion of a MiFID 2 solution implementing cross asset MiFID 2 mandates within sales-trader voice and ecommerce trading systems.

Droit has an increasing major bank client base, and the appointment of Tippell will help expand the firm's footprint across the entire spectrum of sell-side and buy-side financial institutions.

Tippell joins from SWIFT, where he was Managing Director, Head of Securities and FX Markets. Prior to this, he spent eight years at Markit, where he was Managing Director, Product Management and Business Development in the MarkitSERV division.

"Keith's appointment is key to our European expansion," said Satya Pemmaraju, CEO of Droit. "He has a keen understanding of the industry and market micro-structure, which are so fundamental to the value we provide to clients. His appointment is part of a string of London-based hires, as we look to help market participants deal efficiently with the trading and compliance challenges that MiFID 2 presents."

"When Satya presented the opportunity, the decision was a simple one," said Tippell. "Droit is one of the most impressive regulatory technology firms in the world. Working in a complex, fast-paced environment with technology and a team that allows customers to take a holistic approach to regulatory compliance and optimization is tremendously exciting."

Droit, the industry standard for complex, real-time, regulatory decision making, has onboarded a growing list of global financial institutions since its first live install in February 2014. Starting with Dodd-Frank, the platform currently implements more than 12 global regulatory regimes within real-time trading and compliance systems.

The company was founded in 2012 by a team of veteran derivative traders, quants, ecommerce specialists and technologists with a mission to provide robust, enterprise infrastructure facilitating compliant and optimal trading of derivatives across asset classes, regulators, CCP's and execution platforms.

Droit recently moved into new London offices at Austin Friars, following a $16 million Goldman Sachs-led Series A financing round in October last year.

