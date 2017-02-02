Global Cholesterol Testing Services Market to Reach $17.57 Billion by 2021: Driven by Rapidly Growing Home/Self-testing Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cholesterol Screening/Cholesterol Lab Testing Services Market - Forecasts to 2021" report to their offering.

The global cholesterol testing services market is expected to reach USD 17.57 Billion by 2021 from USD 11.96 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The market for cholesterol testing services is expected to register significant growth in the coming years with the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and obesity, physician preference for lab testing over self-testing, growing awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare, government initiatives to improve the quality of testing, and rapid growth in the geriatric population. On the other hand, the rapidly growing home/self-testing market and emergence of noninvasive cholesterol testing methods are expected to restrain the growth of this cholesterol testing market to a certain extent.

The report categorizes the cholesterol testing market on the basis of type of customer and region. Based on type of customer, the market is segmented into physicians/providers and hospitals; employers, health plans, and Managed Care Organizations (MCOs); government agencies, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), and Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs); and patients. In 2016, the physicians/providers and hospitals segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as dependence of physicians on cholesterol test results for making CVD risk assessments and treatment decisions and reimbursement of tests that are prescribed by physicians/doctors.

The patient-driven approach for cholesterol testing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing health awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare, availability of lab test services for patients without any physician intervention, and online access to reports and readings through smartphones are contributing to the growth of the patients segment.

