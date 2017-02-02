Emergency Spill Response Market to be Worth $33.68 Billion by 2022: Significant Growth Expected in the Coming Years Owing to Stringent Environmental Regulations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The emergency spill response market is expected to be worth USD 33.68 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2016 and 2022. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to stringent environmental regulations across world to reduce the environmental pollution from spills. The government agencies across the world are focused to reduce environmental pollution from the spills, thereby driving the emergency spill response market.

This report focuses on detailed segmentations of the market, combined with the qualitative and quantitative analysis of each and every aspect of the classification based on type, spill material, spill environment, vertical, and geography. Based on type, the emergency spill response market has been classified into products and services. The products include booms, skimmers, dispersants and dispersant products, in-situ burning products, sorbents, transfer products, radio communication products, and vacuum products. The services segment has been classified into product rental services, waste management services, manpower training services, transportation and disposal services, spill response drill and exercise services, tracking and surveillance services, risk assessments and analysis services, and other services.

Based on products, skimmers would hold the largest market size due to the high demand for mechanical recovery methods for spill recovery. The products using mechanical recovery method are in high demand as they remove the spilled content from the spill environment, thus reducing the impact of spills on the environment.

The product rental services segment is expected to hold the largest between 2016 and 2022.Companies depend on the response agencies for the Tier 2 and Tier 3 level response for product rental services, which are economical. The increasing dependence on the response organizations is expected to further strengthen this market.

The government vertical is expected to hold the largest market share between 2016 and 2022. This is primarily because government agencies globally are focused on reducing the environmental pollution from spills. Thus, organizations such as coast guards and environmental protection agencies are a major source of revenue for the emergency spill response market.



