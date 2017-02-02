India Elevator & Escalator Market Report 2017-2023: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In India, continuous construction of high rise buildings and growing government expenditure on infrastructure development have spurred wide installation of elevators & escalators. In India, elevator segment has captured major share in overall elevators & escalators market, where majority of the market installations are witnessed in areas such as residential, retail, transportation and hospitality sectors.

In India, gearless & machine room less type of technology elevator is growing at a faster rate than geared type of elevator and is expected to hold the major share in coming years. In escalator segment, moving stairs escalator has led the market, however moving walkway sub-segment is gaining popularity with the installation at airports, and shopping centers. In 2016, amongst all the applications, commercial application captured the largest share in overall elevator & escalator market.

The report thoroughly covers the market by elevators and escalators types, sub-segments, services, applications, and regions. The report provides the unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Market Segments

Types:

Elevators:

- Geared

- Gearless and Machine Room Less

Escalators:

- Moving Stairs

- Moving Walkways

Services:

- New Installation

- Maintenance

Applications:

- Residential

- Industrial

- Commercial:

- Healthcare & Hospitality

- Commercial Offices

- Retail & Logistics

- Banking & Financial Institutes

- Government & Transportation

- Educational Institutes

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Global Elevator & Escalator Market Overview

4 India Elevator & Escalator Market Overview

5 India Elevator & Escalator Market Dynamics

6 India Elevator & Escalator Market Trends

7 India Elevator Market Overview

8 India Escalator Market Overview

9 India Elevator & Escalator Services Market Overview

10 India Elevator & Escalator Application Market Overview

11 India Elevator & Escalator Regional Market Overview

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Key Strategic Pointers

15 Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

- Fujitec India Private Limited

- Hitachi Lift India Pvt. Ltd.

- Johnson Lifts and Escalator

- Kinetic Hyundai Elevator & Movement Technologies Ltd.

- KONE Elevator India Private Limited

- Mitsubishi Elevators India Limited

- Otis Elevator Company India Limited

- Schindler India Private Limited

- Thyssenkrupp Elevator India Pvt. Ltd.

- Toshiba Elevator India Pvt. Ltd.

