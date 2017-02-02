Ahlstrom Oyj: Ahlstrom: supplement to the merger prospectus

This stock exchange release may not be published or distributed, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, South Africa, Japan or any other country where such publication or distribution would violate applicable laws or rules or would require additional documents to be completed or registered or require any measure to be undertaken, in addition to the requirements under Finnish law. For further information, see "Important notice" below.

February 2, 2017

Ahlstrom: supplement to the merger prospectus

Munksjö Oyj ("Munksjö") has supplemented the merger prospectus dated December 16, 2016. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has on February 2, 2017 approved the supplement to the merger prospectus, which relates to the publication by Ahlstrom Corporation ("Ahlstrom") of its financial statements release 2016 on January 27, 2017.

The Finnish language merger prospectus and the supplement to the Finnish language merger prospectus are available on the internet at www.ahlstrom.com/fi/Sijoittajat/ ahlstromin-ja-munksjon-yhdistyminen and www.munksjo.com/ahlstrommunksjo/fin as well as at the registered office of Ahlstrom at Alvar Aallon katu 3 C, FI-00100 Helsinki, Finland, and at the registered office of Munksjö at Eteläesplanadi 14, FI-00130 Helsinki, Finland. The English language merger prospectus, the supplement to the English language merger prospectus and the supplemented Swedish language summary are available on the internet at www.ahlstrom.com/en/Investors/ahlstrommunksjo-combination/ (http://www.ahlstrom.com/en/Investors/ahlstrommunksjo-combination/) and www.munksjo.com/ahlstrommunksjo (http://www.munksjo.com/ahlstrommunksjo) .

Ahlstrom in brief

Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2016, Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,200 employees serve customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com (http://www.ahlstrom.com/en/).

