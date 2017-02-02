

NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED



Date of 02/02/2017 Announcement:



Net Asset Values per share as 01/02/2017 at:



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Net asset value as at 01.02.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid...........: 17.93 GBp



Source: New City Energy Ltd via GlobeNewswire



