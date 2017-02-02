Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Emergency Spill Response Market Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The emergency spill response market is estimated to reach USD 33.68 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2016 and 2022. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to stringent environmental regulations across world to reduce the environmental pollution from spills. The government agencies across the world are focused on reducing environmental pollution from the spills, leading to the growth of the emergency spill response market.

Radio communication products are expected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be primarily attributed to the increasing focus on preventing spills as well as reducing environmental pollution by minimizing the spill pollution through early detection.

The market for the ports and harbors vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing international sea trade, which may result in large spills during the various vessel operations including loading/discharging, bunkering, anchoring, underway, and other operations. These spills can impact the environment of the ports and harbors. Furthermore, the increasing government focus on reducing environmental impact of spills on the environment strengthens its market for Ports harbors vertical.

The market in North America is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022 because of the government focus on reducing the environmental impact of spills. In addition, the presence of a large number oil rigs and subsea oil operations provide opportunities for the growth of the market in this region.

Companies Mentioned:

Adler and Allan Limited

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Desmi A/S

Elastec Inc.

Marine Well Containment Company

Markleen A/S.

Oil Spill Response Limited

Polyeco Group

US Ecology, Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Vikoma International Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Emergency Spill Response Market, By Type

8 Emergency Spill Response Market, By Spill Material

9 Emergency Spill Response Market, By Spill Environment

10 Emergency Spill Response Market, By Vertical

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d3jwgd/emergency_spill.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170202005762/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716