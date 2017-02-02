DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Binswanger has been named exclusive agent by Baldor Electric Company for the sale of their 77,800 sq. ft. manufacturing and warehouse property on approximately 37 acres. The property is located at 13902 East 530 Road in Claremore, Oklahoma.

The fully air-conditioned facility is comprised of two single-story buildings totaling 54,400 sq. ft. of manufacturing space, 20,100 sq. ft. of warehouse space and 3,300 sq. ft. of office/lab space. Built in 1974, the site is constructed of 10' reinforced concrete slab floor; insulated metal panel walls, sloped metal deck roof; ceiling heights ranging from 16' to 30'; and steel h beam columns spaced 55' x 19'6". Key features of this excellent property include fluorescent lighting; wet sprinkler system; compressed air; natural gas generator; power distributed via Square D main switchgear panel -- 3-phase, 4-wire with maximum capacity of 4,000 amps; all utilities; two 10-ton bridge cranes; eight 8' x 10' dock-high doors equipped with levelers, seals and locks; one drive-in ramp; one oversized drive-in door; and two lagoons approved by ODEQ. The property offers approximately 3,300 sq. ft. of modern air-conditioned office space with multiple private offices, labs and conference room. Additionally, a storm shelter, built in 2014 offers a 30' x 30' safe room/conference room (tornado shelter) which is constructed of 12' reinforced concrete walls and 6' reinforced concrete roof.

The property is ideally located off of State Highway 66 and I-44 which provide convenient access to the Port of Catoosa and Tulsa International Airport.

Binswanger is aggressively marketing the property to manufacturers of wood, printing, petroleum/coal, chemical, nonmetallic mineral product, primary metal, fabricated metal, machinery, computer/electronic product, electrical equipment/appliance/component, motor vehicle body/trailer, furniture as well as miscellaneous manufacturing prospects.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Binswanger is an international full-service real estate organization with offices worldwide throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

