Customer Self-Service Software Market Worth 9.38 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Customer Self-Service Software Market by Solution (Web Self-Service, Mobile Self-Service, Intelligent Virtual Assistants, and Social Media and Community Self-Service), Service, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 4.33 Billion in 2016 to USD 9.38 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 80 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 171 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Customer Self-Service Software Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/customer-self-service-software-market-212836723.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The major drivers of this market include increasing need among the companies to improve their overall customer experience, increasing availability of various customer touchpoints, and beneficial features of self-service technologies such as increase in productivity and reduction in operational costs.

Social Media & Community Self-Service is expected to be the most promising solution during the forecast period

The social media & community self-service solution is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The social media is an apt platform through which the companies can better connect with their customers, create a better brand value, and also analyze the perception about their offerings among the customers. The peer-to-peer support community software helps in engaging, supporting, and managing the online customer community by identifying their issues and resolving them instantly.

Request for Report Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=212836723

Professional Services is expected to hold major market share during the forecast period

Professional services commands the major share of the Customer Self-Service Software Market. Professional services comprise services such as planning, designing, and integration, implementation, deployment, consulting, and training and support services necessary for successful implementation and support of customer self-service platform or solution. Since the concept of customer self-service is still gaining traction and is in implementation phase, thus the professional services commands the bulk of the market share.

North America contributes the maximum market share in the Customer Self-Service Software Market

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the Customer Self-Service Software Market in 2016, due to the increased social media penetration, presence of almost all the major self-service software vendors, and higher cloud-based deployment of self-service solutions. APAC is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as the organizations in this region are rapidly adopting mobile self-service solutions to meet the demands of the dynamic customer base. Better economic growth, young population, and cloud-based solutions for SMEs, are other factors responsible for the rapid growth of Customer Self-Service Software Market in this region.

Inquiry Before Buying: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=212836723

The major vendors covered in the Customer Self-Service Software Market for the study are Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Aspect Software, Avaya, Inc., BMC Software, Verint Systems, Inc., and Zendesk, Inc.

Browse Related Report

Customer Experience Management Market by Touch Point (Company Website, Branch/Store, Web, Call Center), Vertical (IT Communication Service Provider, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Travel & hospitality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/customer-experience-management-cem-market-543.html

Self-Service BI Market by Type (Software, Services), Application (Sales & Marketing Management, Customer Engagement & Analysis, and Predictive Asset Maintenance), Business Function, Deployment Model, Vertical, & Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/self-service-bi-market-226871366.html

Know more about our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr.Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets