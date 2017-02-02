Research and Markets - Proton Therapy Market Outlook - Global Analysis 2009-2021: IBA Dominates the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Proton Therapy Market Outlook - Global Analysis" report to their offering.

This is the 3rd edition report on Proton Therapy Market. The report titled Proton Therapy Market Outlook - Global Analysis provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.

The number of proton therapy centers is increasing globally. Still, industry experts believe that players will miss out on a majority of cancer patients who can benefit with proton therapy, overlooking a huge multi-Billion-dollar potential market. Globally, the numbers of patients treated with Proton Therapy is very low whereas; the potential candidates for proton therapy are in Millions.



IBA dominates the proton therapy market globally. However other players like Varian, Mitsubishi, Mevion, Hitachi etc. have also started to make their presence felt in the market. The increased demand for proton therapy has motivated many prominent cancer centers in the world to provide proton therapy treatment. The number of proton therapy centers worldwide is anticipated to increase year on year, which in turn, will result in more clinical research, better clinician understanding and greater patient awareness of its benefits-which will help drive the further growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Proton Therapy Market Analysis



2.1 Global Proton Therapy Market - Actual and Potential Market (2009 - 2021)



2.1.1 Global - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast



2.1.2 Global - Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast



2.2 Global Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential (2009 - 2021)



2.2.1 Global - Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast



2.2.2 Global - Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast



2.3 Global Total Number of Patients Treated with Proton Therapy - Country Wise



2.4 Global Potential Proton Therapy Market Share Analysis (2009 - 2021)



2.4.1 Global - Potential Proton Therapy Market Share and Forecast



2.4.2 Global - Potential Proton Therapy Candidate Share and Forecast



3. Proton Therapy - Comparative Analysis of Company

4. United States Proton Therapy Market Analysis



4.1 United States Proton Therapy - Actual and Potential Market (2009 - 2021)



4.1.1 United States - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast



4.1.2 United States - Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast



4.2 United States Proton Therapy Patients Number - Actual and Potential (2009 - 2021)



4.2.1 United States - Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast



4.2.2 United States - Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast



4.3 United States - List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

5. United States Proton Therapy - Company Analysis



5.1 IBA Proton Therapy



5.1.1 IBA Proton Therapy Sales (2007 - 2015)



5.1.2 The Proton Therapy Centers Developed by IBA



5.2 Optivus Proton Therapy



5.2.1 The Proton Therapy Centers Developed by Optivus

5.3 Hitachi Proton Therapy



5.3.1 The Proton Therapy Centers Developed by Hitachi



5.4 Mevion Proton Therapy



5.4.1 The Proton Therapy Centers Developed by Mevion



5.5 Varian Proton Therapy



5.5.1 The Proton Therapy Centers Developed by Varian

6. Japan Proton Therapy Market Analysis



6.1 Japan Proton Therapy - Actual and Potential Market (2005 - 2021)



6.1.1 Japan - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast



6.1.2 Japan - Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast



6.2 Japan Proton Therapy Patients Number - Actual and Potential (2005 - 2021)



6.2.1 Japan - Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast



6.2.2 Japan - Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast



6.3 Japan - List of Proton Therapy Centers, Cost, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated



6.4 Japan Proton Therapy - Company Analysis



6.4.1 The Proton Therapy Centers Developed by Mitsubishi



6.4.2 The Proton Therapy Centers Developed by IBA



6.4.3 The Proton Therapy Centers Developed by Hitachi



6.4.4 The Proton Therapy Centers Developed by Sumitomo Heavy Industries

7. South Korea Potential Proton Therapy Market Analysis (2007 - 2021)



7.1 South Korea - Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast



7.2 South Korea - Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast



7.3 South Korea - List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment

8. China Potential Proton Therapy Market Analysis (2009 - 2021)



8.1 China - Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast



8.2 China - Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast



8.3 China - List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment



9. India Potential Proton Therapy Market Analysis (2009 - 2021)



9.1 India - Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast



9.2 India - Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast



9.3 India - List of Proton Therapy Centers, Cost, Start of Treatment

10. Europe Potential Proton Therapy Market Analysis (2009 - 2021)



10.1 Europe - Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast



10.2 Europe - Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast

11. Canada Proton Therapy Centers Analysis

12. Argentina Proton Therapy Centers Analysis

13. Europe Proton Therapy Centers Analysis



13.1 Russia Proton Therapy Centers Analysis



13.2 Sweden Proton Therapy Centers Analysis



13.3 France Proton Therapy Centers Analysis



13.4 Netherlands Proton Therapy Centers Analysis



13.5 Italy Proton Therapy Centers Analysis



13.6 Poland Proton Therapy Centers Analysis



13.7 Germany Proton Therapy Centers Analysis



13.8 Czech Republic Proton Therapy Centers Analysis



13.9 Switzerland Proton Therapy Centers Analysis



13.10 Austria Proton Therapy Centers Analysis



13.11 United Kingdom Proton Therapy Centers Analysis



14. South Africa Proton Therapy Centers Analysis

15. Other Asian Country Proton Therapy Centers Analysis



15.1 Taiwan Proton Therapy Centers Analysis



15.2 Australia Proton Therapy Centers Analysis



15.3 Saudi Arabia Proton Therapy Centers Analysis

16. Current Radiation Therapies



16.1 Third Dimensional Conformal Therapy (CRT)



16.2 Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)



16.3 Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)



16.4 Stereotactic Radiotherapy



16.5 Neutron Therapy



16.6 Heavy Ion Radiotherapy



16.7 Proton Therapy

17. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center



17.1 Proton Accelerator



17.2 Beam Transport System



17.3 Beam Delivery System



17.3.1 The Passive Scattering Technique



17.3.2 Beam Scanning



17.4 Nozzle



17.4.1 Single ScatteringError! Bookmark not defined.



17.4.2 Double Scattering



17.4.3 Uniform Scanning Nozzle



17.4.4 Pencil Scanning Nozzle



17.5 Treatment Planning System



17.6 Image Viewers



17.7 Patient Positioning System (PPS)



17.8 Human Resource



18. Proton Therapy - Driving Factors



18.1 Technology Advancement



18.1.1 Next-Generation Proton Technique



18.1.2 Technological Advances Make Proton Therapy Centers More Scalable



18.2 Growing Incidence of Cancer Patients



18.3 Proton Therapy Provides Enormous Benefits

19. Proton Therapy - Challenges



19.1 Requires Huge Investment



19.2 Operations Challenges



19.3 More Clinical Evidence Is Needed

Companies Mentioned

- Hitachi

- IBA

- Mevion

- Mitsubishi

- Varian

