Independent test lab AV-TEST awarded Avira Antivirus Pro a consecutive Best Repair Award. Antivirus Pro triumphed against competitors in the 2016 endurance test, reconfirming that no other antivirus software is better at cleaning infected files and repairing malware-infected computers. For detailed results about the Best Repair Award 2016, visit the AV-TEST website

AV-TEST subjected eight security suites for Windows to multiple rounds of rigorous testing. In the "Repair" category, each antivirus software solution was tested to see if it could regain control of the captured computer and save important files after a successful malware attack. Avira Antivirus Pro achieved best-in-class results across the whole of 2016, emerging as the best antivirus software solution for cleaning and repairing infected computers. With this achievement, users can be confident that their computer will work again, and that all their data will be accessible once more, even after a successful malware attack.

"We are proud to earn the AV-TEST Best Repair Award again. Our defense of this title confirms our high standard of offering protection against malicious software, and shows that our customers can rely on us," said Alexander Vukcevic, Director of Avira Virus Labs. "Avira Antivirus Pro is proven highly effective at protecting and assisting our customers against malicious software attacks, plus it assists them if their computer gets infected."

"Other brands didn't come close to matching Avira's ability to protect against hundreds of malware attacks in a variety of tests throughout the year. Avira Antivirus Pro was not only effective at ridding Windows systems of infections, but was also the best at healing afflicted files, even after any contamination by malware," said Andreas Marx, CEO of AV-TEST. "Avira Antivirus Pro proved itself dependable in the event of a successful malware attack, assisting users in saving infected files."

Avira Antivirus Pro had already earned the 2015 Best Repair Award for the best year-long performance that year, and winning it again for 2016 proves that Avira takes a significant approach in developing quality protection for its customers.

The Best Repair Award was handed to Avira by AV-TEST at an awards celebration on February 1.

For further information released by AV-TEST about Avira's Best Repair Award, visit: https://www.av-test.org/en/award/2016/best-repair-avira/

For information about Avira Antivirus Pro, visit the Avira website.

