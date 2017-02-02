With strengths and assets for continued growth, ThreatConnect already poised to see a solid 2017

With a solid strategic outlook and growth plans for 2017, ThreatConnect®, provider of the industry's only intelligence-driven defense platform, saw significant growth in 2016. The company experienced a more than 50% increase in subscriptions, as well as an increase in the total number of Platform users to about 13,000. More than 1,600 organizations worldwide use ThreatConnect, among them 66% of the Fortune 100 and 26% of the Fortune 500.

Other major accomplishments during the course of the year included ThreatConnect introducing a new version of its software (4.0) which added a new user interface, comprehensive reporting for security management and the C-Suite, enhanced customization features, and faster analysis; the announcement of John Lyons as Senior Vice President of Global Sales; expansion of its integration partners, among them Qualys, ArcSight, Symantec Deepsight, and RSA Netwitness; and the addition of powerful Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) such as Deloitte and Australian-based Content Protection.

ThreatConnect CEO, Adam Vincent said, "We are looking forward to a successful 2017. After the events of the past year, the pace of our industry is only set to quicken, and ThreatConnect will continue to be an innovative leader in the marketplace. For the past 5 years, we have witnessed our vision come to fruition, and in 2017 we will continue to invest in our people and in our technology."

In August, the company introduced ThreatConnect powered by SAP HANA which allows the ThreatConnect Platform to ingest data, perform analysis, and deliver actionable results as quickly as the data is collected. And in September, ThreatConnect announced its new Orchestration capabilities to provide automation, configurable playbooks, and human intervention with the added component of tailored threat intelligence for its customers.

Earlier this week, the company introduced two new features designed to help organizations make faster decisions based on the threat intelligence: ThreatAssess, analytics across their own data and the Collective Analytics Layer (CAL™), generated from insights across ThreatConnect's network. With these features, threat intelligence is more easily quantifiable for rapid decision making. Because ThreatConnect is a true platform, it has an unequaled ability to provide analysts with meaningful information, so they can make the best decision about how to react to an indicator or threat.

Furthermore, the ThreatConnect Platform was designed to easily integrate with an organization's existing security products to make them more effective. By enabling better use of a security team's existing tools,ThreatConnect helps manage a more responsive, more efficient team. A key factor of ThreatConnect is the trusted communities that contribute to and draw from the Platform to build a shared resource of common threat actors and attack patterns.

