CHICO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC PINK: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies (stevedoring/shipping), infrastructure construction, logging and mining companies, has provided the following update pertaining to its audited financial statements.

The Company has completed its 2014 and 2015 audited financial statements. Work has commenced on preparing a Registration Statement on Form 10 (the "Registration Statement") to file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Reviewed interim financial statements and an audit of the 2016 financial statements will be required and those are being prepared as well.

The Company plans to file the Registration Statement with the SEC as soon as possible. Then the SEC comment process will begin. The process can last many months, but the Company and its service providers are committed to responding expeditiously. After the SEC comment process is completed to the SEC's satisfaction, the SEC will declare the Registration Statement "effective" and AmeraMex will be a "reporting company," which is a requirement before applying to list on the OTCQB.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, a TRACE certified company, sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within four industries: construction (light and infrastructure), shipping logistics, mining and commercial farming. AmeraMex has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service and a customer base in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. AmeraMex inventories top-of-the-line equipment from manufacturers such as Taylor Machine Works Inc., Terex Heavy Equipment, Barko Hydraulics, Menzi Muck AG and Genie. For more information, visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

