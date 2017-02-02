MICHELIN awards Mytyres.co.uk its seal of approval.

Mytyres.co.uk meets all of the tyre manufacturer's demanding quality standards.

Tyre manufacturer MICHELIN has awarded Mytyres.co.uk its seal of approval as a "MICHELIN Approved Website". By doing so, MICHELIN confirms that Mytyres.co.uk meets all the quality standards established by the tyre manufacturer for products, services, and the sale of its tyres. The seal is awarded by TÜV Rheinland on the basis of an annual test.

"We are delighted with the MICHELIN award, which confirms the quality of Mytyres.co.uk's shops, products, and services. For many years, more than ten million customers have placed their trust in us. We are determined to ensure that this remains the case in the future. This seal of approval shows Mytyres.co.uk customers that they can expect high standards and secure online transactions from us", says Thierry Delesalle of Mytyres.co.uk.

In order to receive MICHELIN's "Approved Website" quality seal, shops must offer a wide range of products, quickly provide clear, detailed information on all items, and enable customers to find suitable tyres rapidly. Further prerequisites for the seal of approval include regularly updated stock levels, rapid delivery, high security standards, cooperation with a large network of fitting specialists, and a wide range of advice and services.

About Mytyres.co.uk

There are over 100 tyre brands and more than 25,000 models of tyres to be found at Mytyres.co.uk also including the latest best-rated tyres from official comparison tests. The product portfolio not only includes tyres for cars, motorbikes, lorries, commercial vehicles and buses, but also wheel-tyre sets, rims and car replacement parts and accessories. Particularly practical: new tyres can be delivered quickly and free of charge* to any address provided. When purchasing tyres, buyers can also choose from more than 2,000 professional car workshop partners across the UK and have the tyres sent to them directly for professional fitting. Many of our partner workshops offer also additional services, such as tyre storage.

*2 tyres and more

Buy tyres online:

www.mytyres.co.uk, www.reifendirekt.de, www.reifendirekt.at, www.reifendirekt.ch, www.123pneus.ch, www.autobandenmarkt.nl, www.123pneus.fr, www.gommadiretto.it, www.neumaticos-online.es and in many other Delticom online shops.

Tyre tests: www.tyretest.com

All about tyres from A to Z: www.tyres.net

Information about the company: www.delti.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170202005802/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Kommunikation GmbH (GPRA)

Henning Jahns

Tel.: +49-511-132214-14

Fax: +49-511-132214-99

delticom@insignis.de

or

Delticom AG

Anne Lena Peters

Tel.: +49-511-93634-8909

Fax: +49-511-93634-8301

anne.lena.peters@delti.com