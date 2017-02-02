sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

102,02 Euro		+2,40
+2,41 %
WKN: 850739 ISIN: FR0000121261 Ticker-Symbol: MCH 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICHELIN Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICHELIN 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,79
102,60
23:00
101,95
102,36
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICHELIN
MICHELIN Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICHELIN102,02+2,41 %