Data Protection, Privacy Rights and Biometrics: Swiss Distance Learning University Launches the Only Online Training Programme in Europe

Fingerprint scanners on your smartphone, face or iris detection at your company's gate, biometric passport for travelling... New applications using biometric technologies are launched every day. They change our vision of society and pose challenging questions regarding citizens' identities and the end of privacy. Where is the data stored? Who can access it for what purpose? Could it be hacked and misused?

Recognising the need many companies and governments have to understand and tackle data protection related issues generated by new technologies, Swiss Distance Learning University launches a training programme to start on April 1st, 2017, together with the Swiss Centre for Biometric Research and Testing from the IDIAP Institute. Taught online only by the best experts in Europe, this programme is for company, government service and organisation executives in all sectors.

Mastering the challenges of data protection and preparing for the new European Union regulation on data protection

The Certificate of Advances Studies in Biometrics & Privacy provides attendants with a full understanding of technologies, data protection and standards, privacy preservation, compliance with privacy regulations, ethics and cultural issues as well as forensic science.

A new European regulation designed to make Europe fit for the digital age will enter into force in May 2018. The General Data Protection Regulation applies to all companies and institutions offering goods or services in Europe and demands that they implement adequate and auditable data protection and risk management frameworks. The new programme prepares companies to tackle these issues.

A unique training programme with the best experts in Europe

This programme is unique in that it is the very first to be launched on that topic, but also because it is available online. Maximum flexibility is offered to attendants who can design their own study plan and decide on the pace of their training. They can study whenever and wherever they choose to fit in with jobs, families and other commitments. Furthermore, the degree issued is recognised all over the European Union. Attendants will benefit from the expertise of international specialists such as Dr Sebastien Marcel, expert in pattern recognition and machine learning, senior researcher on at the IDIAP Research Institute, Switzerland, Professor Dr Katerina Mitrokotsa, Associate Professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, Professor Els Kindt, E-Law researcher, Leiden University, Belgium, Dr Emilio Mordini, President of Responsible Technology SAS, Paris, France, and a lot more.

Swiss Distance Learning University

The Swiss Distance Learning University is the only university recognised as such in Switzerland. Founded in 1992, it offers an extensive range of Bachelors and Masters in the areas of law, economics, history and psychology.

Idiap

The Idiap Research Institute is an independent, nonprofit, research foundation affiliated with Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL). It is active in multimedia information management and hosts the Swiss Centre for Biometric Research and Testing.

