Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Medivir on 2 February 2017

The Extraordinary General Meeting in Medivir Aktiebolag (publ) on 2 February 2017 resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of the share capital for repayment to the shareholders, and bonus issue without issuance of new shares.

The redemption programme will be effected by redemption of a maximum of 6,738,655 shares, whereof 151,589 series A shares and 6,587,066 series B shares. For each share in the company, the shareholder receives one redemption right. Four (4) redemption rights entitle to redemption of one (1) share of the same share class. The company shall pay an amount of SEK 129 for each share redeemed. The reduction is made by way of repayment to the shareholders with a maximum amount of SEK869,286,495.

Record day for receiving redemption rights is 9 February 2017. The application period for redemption will commence on 14 February 2017 and up to, and including, 28 February 2017. Customary trading with redemption rights and redemption shares in respect of series B shares will be arranged.

An information brochure describing the voluntary redemption programme in more detail will be presented and be available on the company's web site, www.medivir.se, before the application period for redemption commences.

For further information, please contact:

Ola Burmark, CFO Medivir AB, mobile: +46 (0)725-480580.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.45 CET on 2 February 2017.

About Medivir

Medivir is a research based pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology. We have a leading competence within protease inhibitor design and nucleotide/nucleoside science and we are dedicated to develop innovative pharmaceuticals that meet great unmet medical need. Medivir's class B share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap List.

