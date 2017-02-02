NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Pinnacle, one of the nation's leading multifamily management firms, adds the talent of Keith Tartamella to the regional leadership team as a vice president to guide the company's portfolio in the Northeast. He is charged with the oversight of 2,951 apartment homes in Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania. Based in New York, Tartamella reports to Woody Stone, executive vice president of the company's Eastern Division.

"Pinnacle is experiencing tremendous growth in the Northeast markets and Keith has the respected resume of success needed to guide the operations," says Stone. "Pinnacle began its migration into the region a few months ago and has already been entrusted with 16 properties because of the leadership we have been able to secure. Keith and his team will make a significant impact for these and future clients in the market."

Joining Pinnacle from Eagle Rock Management, Tartamella has a comprehensive understanding of multifamily management as the firm's previous head of operations. With responsibility for more than 40 properties at that helm, he was astute at budgeting, forecasting, developing process and procedure, implementing new technology, overseeing capital improvements and more. Tartamella's 13-year background in the industry was built from this and other ground-up roles with firms such as Avalon Bay Communities, Archstone Smith, Home Properties and Compassrock Real Estate.

Tartamella also leads a team of three regional property managers, including Justin Gaboury, Toni Perichino, and Darci Angarano.

Gaboury, who was the first to join the regional team, came on board in October 2016 with over 17 years of experience. Rising in the industry through key Northeast markets, his keen focus on team building and the resident experience has proven to be successful with renewal ratios at his properties. Gaboury now lends his expertise to over 1,200 units in luxury mid- and high-rise communities in the Westchester - South Connecticut market.

Returning to Pinnacle is Perichino, who has been dedicated to applying effective strategic business and marketing plans for multifamily properties for more than 20 years. As a member of Pinnacle's Northeast team, he will now oversee the financial performance and overall success of 883 units in the Baltimore/Washington DC and Harrisburg, PA markets. His portfolio is comprised of senior, garden and mid-rise properties.

Angarano brings her strength in property operations and team building to Pinnacle. With more than 12 years of experience, she will apply her ability to lead by example while overseeing six communities in three states. Her 854-unit portfolio of garden and mid-rise communities is located in Hartford, CT, northern New Jersey and Providence, RI.

About Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC

Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC, ("Pinnacle") is a privately held national real estate provider specializing in third party management of multifamily residential communities. As one of the nation's preferred third-party managers, Pinnacle's portfolio includes over 165,000 residential units and 2.5 million square feet of commercial assets. With the Corporate headquarters located in Dallas, Texas, Pinnacle has more than 4,000 employees located in 32 states. For more information, visit www.pinnacleliving.com.

