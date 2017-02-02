RiskFirst's web-based risk analytics platform will help Cardinal enhance its liability and risk forecasting analysis and reporting, in order to deliver innovative LDI solutions and optimized portfolio strategies.

Cardinal Investment Advisors a boutique consulting firm with significant liability-driven investment (LDI) experience, primarily advising insurance companies, pension funds, foundations, and endowments has adopted RiskFirst's risk management platform, PFaroe. The consultancy will use the platform to optimize its clients' complex portfolios in a liability-aware fashion, informing, in particular, long-term strategies around glide paths, required cash contributions and the maintenance of credit balances.

Scott Skornia, Managing Director, Cardinal Investment Advisors, says: "Cardinal is committed to investing in tools and resources that help us to meet our key objective: optimizing the creation, implementation and monitoring of investment strategies. We have always looked at such strategies from a liability/risk perspective and PFaroe aligns perfectly with this view. The tool will be an asset to our offering; automating our reporting and allowing us to have all our data in one place everything from the attribution of risk, all the way down to having access to underlying benchmark data. The system will bring greater levels of efficiency and streamlining to the business."

Matthew Seymour, CEO, RiskFirst, comments: "Cardinal deals frequently with complex portfolios and equally complex liability structures, and is dedicated to delivering innovative LDI solutions and optimized portfolio strategies. Cardinal has historically created in-house the financial tools and analytics required to do this, with a reputation for developing best-in-class asset-liability models, so we are delighted that they have decided to bring in PFaroe to add value to their specialist offering for clients old and new."

About Cardinal Investment Advisors

Cardinal Investment Advisors, LLC is a boutique consulting firm primarily advising insurance companies, pension funds, foundations, endowments and healthcare institutions on the creation, implementation and monitoring of investment strategy.

For more information please go to http://www.cia-llc.com/

About RiskFirst

RiskFirst is a financial technology business that provides intuitive, user-friendly risk analytics and reporting. Its core product PFaroe® is web-based, available anytime and anywhere, and allows users to evaluate risk from multiple perspectives and to perform real-time scenario stress testing. Initially targeted to defined benefit pension plans, it is now the market leader in the UK, with a growing foothold in the U.S.

For more information please go to www.riskfirst.com

