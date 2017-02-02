Precision Farming Software Market Worth 1,188.7 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Precision Farming Software Market by Delivery Model (Local/web-based, Cloud-Based, SaaS, PaaS), Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting), Service Provider, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from USD 463.8 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 1,188.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.03% between 2016 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse66 market data Tables and67 Figures spread through195 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Precision Farming Software Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/precision-farming-software-services-market-88781005.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The increasing need for data management through cloud computing and the government's support for modern agricultural techniques are some of the significant drivers for the growth of the precision farming software market.



"Local/web-based delivery model is expected to lead the precision farming software market"

The local/web-based software delivery model is expected to hold the largest share of the precision farming software market between 2016 and 2022. These software are being created in programming languages which are browser supported. Web-based software is popular because they are easy to maintain and update. This software helps in storing data on secure, updated enterprise class servers. The web-based precision farming software held the larger share compared to cloud-based software in 2016.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=88781005

"Precision farming software market for weather tracking and forecasting expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022"

Weather tracking and forecasting is one of the important parameters in precision farming software, as this application facilitates up-to-date information on prevailing climatic conditions, such as temperature, rain, wind speed and direction, solar radiation, and so on. The software part of weather tracking includes desktop weather software for different weather applications and add-on software modules. Weather tracking helps in taking decisions before severe and potentially dangerous conditions occur, thereby protecting a farmer's family or business.

"Americas held the largest share of the precision farming software market in 2015"

The Americas held the largest share of the precision farming software market in 2015. The factor for this growth is increased industrialization of farming equipment with the need for improved efficiency and productivity to meet the global demand for food. Efficient farming requirements, high production accuracy, increased use of farm management software, mobile applications, data analytics services, and cloud services are some of the factors for the growth of the precision farming software market in the Americas region.

Inquiry before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=88781005

Some of the major players in the precision farming market are Deere & Company (U.S.), Trimble, Inc. (U.S.), Raven Industries Inc. (U.S.), AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.), and AGCO Corporation (U.S.) among others. Some of the major start-ups in the market which were established after 2010 are Farmeron, Inc. (U.S.), Airinov (France), Microdrones GmbH (Germany), OnFarm Systems (U.S.), and PrecisionHawk (U.S.) among others.

Browse Related Reports

Smart Agriculture Market by Hardware and Network Platform (GPS/GNSS Devices, Sensor Monitoring Systems, and Gateway/Router), Service (Connectivity, System Integrator, Supply Chain Management), Software, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-agriculture-market-239736790.html

Precision Farming Market by Technology (Guidance System, Remote Sensing, Variable Rate Technology), Offering (Hardware Automation & Control System, Sensor & Monitoring Device, Software, Services), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/precision-farming-market-1243.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

Markets and Markets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets