SEB: Marie Baumgarts new Head of Sustainability at SEB

SEB continues to strengthen its sustainability efforts and has appointed Marie Baumgarts as new Head of Sustainability.

Marie comes most recently from a position as Director Corporate Responsibility at Tele2. She has previously worked with consulting on sustainability and climate issues for EY, and has also worked as a project manager on major infrastructure projects in Sweden.

As SEB is now taking the next step on the sustainability journey together with Marie, Cecilia WidebÃ¤ck West, the previous Head of Sustainability is leaving SEB. During Cecilia's seven years , SEB has made great strides in the area.

For SEB, sustainability is a fundamental part of the business and the bank has for many years worked systematically to integrate economic, social and environmental responsibility throughout all activities. SEB is the only Nordic bank included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, the most recognised global sustainability rankings for investors.

Marie Baumgarts joins SEB in February 2017.

For further information, please contact

Frank Hojem, Press Officer, +4670 763 9947

Marie Baumgarts, Head of Sustainability, +4670 763 7904



Â SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group. As a relationship bank, SEB in Sweden and the Baltic countries offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway and Germany the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 December 2016, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,621bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,781bn. The Group has around 15,300 employees.

Read more about SEB at www.sebgroup.com (http://www.sebgroup.com)





Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/1208/R/2075636/780489.pdf)



