sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,274 Euro		+0,027
+10,93 %
WKN: A1W4UU ISIN: US68235H2058 Ticker-Symbol: B3CN 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONE HORIZON GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ONE HORIZON GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,257
0,289
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ONE HORIZON GROUP INC
ONE HORIZON GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONE HORIZON GROUP INC0,274+10,93 %