LIMERICK, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHGI), a leading mobile VoIP software provider for telecommunications operators, today announced that it has entered into a software license agreement for its optimized smartphone technology with the Pocket Wi-Fi service-provider, TEP Wireless ('TEP').

The Pocket Wi-Fi sector, also known as mobile hotspot, is experiencing massive growth amongst travelers looking to avoid hefty roaming bills or unreasonable hotel Wi-Fi charges. By combining sharable Wi-Fi routers utilizing low-cost cellular data and the new TEP smartphone VoIP app, users not only have the benefit of affordable Internet when abroad, but can now also make and receive phone calls using a Pocket Wi-Fi connection irrespective of the cellular network speed. As such, mobile hotspot VoIP calls become the automatic first choice for travelers.

Mobile hotspot market revenues are expected to reach $2.60 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 22.5% to approximately $4.74 billion by 2020 and, in terms of device volume, the market stood at approximately 85 million units shipped in 2014. The standalone Pocket Wi-Fi device segment is the fastest growing segment of the router market through the forecast period due to benefits like its ease of use, portability and hardware independence.(1)

Brian Collins, CEO of One Horizon Group, stated, "We are delighted to work with sector innovators like TEP. We believe our proven VoIP technology is the only one in the world that is retro-compatible with 2G and 3G networks. The combination of our two wonderful technologies, Pocket Wi-Fi and optimized VoIP offers affordable, high-quality phone calls while traveling. Using Pocket Wi-Fi, travelers no longer have to endure large roaming-data bills and now, using the TEP VoIP app, they no longer have to endure roaming-voice bills either."

About TEP Wireless:

TEP Wireless is a licensed retailer of Pocket Wi-Fi routers that are rented to travelers at airports and offer affordable Internet while roaming. TEP Wireless has hundreds of data-roaming agreements with carriers all over the world that allow them to connect their subscribers to the Internet using global cellular infrastructure.

About One Horizon Group, Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHGI) a leading developer and operator of carrier-grade optimized VoIP solutions for mobile telcos and enterprises. The company currently services over 43 million subscribers across 20 licensed brands worldwide. The technology is one of the world's most bandwidth-efficient mobile VoIP, messaging and advertising platforms for smartphones. Founded in 2012, the Company now has operations in Ireland, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, China, India, Singapore, Hong Kong and Latin America. For more information on the Company please visit http://www.onehorizongroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

