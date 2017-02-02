sprite-preloader
02.02.2017
Delisting of Nordnet

BROMMA, Sweden, Feb 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Nordnet AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the shares will be 17 February 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Kjell Hedman, Board member Nordnet AB (publ)

Tel: +35 19 31 37 60 06

