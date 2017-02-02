Delisting of Nordnet

BROMMA, Sweden, Feb 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Nordnet AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the shares will be 17 February 2017.

Kjell Hedman, Board member Nordnet AB (publ)

Tel: +35 19 31 37 60 06

