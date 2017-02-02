

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The British government published a White Paper on 'Brexit' on Thursday that set out the principles and strategies for exiting the European Union and to move forward afterwards.



The 77-page policy document was released for public as soon as the Brexit Secretary David Davis presented it in the House of Commons.



The paper set out the basis for the 12 priorities for the government for 'Brexit' talks with the EU, which were set out by Prime Minister Theresa May in her Lancaster House speech in January.



On Wednesday, the House of Commons voted 498-114 to allow May to give notice of 'Brexit' under the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty. The government plans to trigger the formal exit process by the end of March.



May was forced to seek parliament approval after the UK Supreme Court on January 24 struck down the government's appeal to trigger Article 50 by serving a notice using its prerogative powers.



Formal talks between the UK and the EU must conclude in two years. The Article 50 bill was published in the parliament on January 26.



'We do not approach these negotiations expecting failure, but anticipating success,' May said in the foreword to the paper.



'Business isn't calling to reverse the result, but planning to make a success of it,' she said.



Davis said in the paper that the government 'will negotiate the right deal for the entire UK and in the national interest'.



'With our economy proving resilient, the UK enters these negotiations from a position of strength,' he added.



The focus of the talks will not be about removing existing barriers or questioning certain protections but about ensuring new barriers do not arise, Davis said.



The White Paper said the government will introduce the Great Repeal Bill to remove the European Communities Act 1972 from the statute book and convert the 'acquis' - the body of existing EU law - into domestic law.



There will be a separate white paper on the Great Repeal Bill, which was announced in parliament in October 2016, it added.



Some other priorities listed in the White Paper included the UK taking control of its laws, leaving the Single Market and entering into a free trade deal with the EU. The government will also seek a new customs agreement with the EU, the paper said. The paper also mentioned the government's goal to control immigration.



Further the paper said, the government wanted to resolve the issue of securing the rights of EU nationals in the UK and Britons in the EU ahead of the start of formal talks, but it added that 'this has not proven possible'.



The Article 50 bill will reach the committee stage in the Commons next week when it will be discussed in detail. The main opposition, the Labour Party, and others are seeking hundreds of amendments to the bill.



On Wednesday, 47 Labour party lawmakers voted against the bill.



The Commons will be done with the bill by February 8 and the legislation is expected to reach the Lords on February 20.



The government hopes to trigger Article 50 before by March 31 so as to complete the process before the next European parliamentary elections and ahead of polls in France and Germany this year.



