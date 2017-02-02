On December 15, 2016, the shares in Matse Holding AB were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Axfood AB. On January 25, 2017, Axfood AB published a press release with information that the offer had been accepted to an extent that Axfood AB holds 98.8 percent of the outstanding shares in the Company and that the offer was declared unconditional.



On 2 February, 2017, Matse Holding AB published a press release with information regarding that the company had decided to apply for delisting from First North. On the same day, such an application was submitted to Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if the company has applied to have its financial instruments removed from First North.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Matse Holding AB (MAT, ISIN code SE0005505880, order book ID 100609) shall be given observation status also with reference to the above circumstance.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.