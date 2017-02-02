Nordnet AB has requested a delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Nordnet AB.



Short name: NN B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0000371296 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 4872 ----------------------------



The last day of trading will be on February 17, 2017.



