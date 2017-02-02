Nordnet AB has requested a delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Nordnet AB.
Short name: NN B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0000371296 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 4872 ----------------------------
The last day of trading will be on February 17, 2017.
For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Cecilia Olsson, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Nordnet AB.
Short name: NN B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0000371296 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 4872 ----------------------------
The last day of trading will be on February 17, 2017.
For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Cecilia Olsson, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.