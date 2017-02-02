Silvano Fashion Group AS, registry code 10175491, location Tulika 15/17, 10613 Tallinn, ("SFG") Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 2nd of February 2017, at 12:00 pm, Park Inn by Radisson Meriton Conference & Spa Hotel Tallinnconference hall of the "Jacobson", Toompuiestee 27 / Paldiski mnt 4, 10149Tallinn(the "Meeting").



The meeting started at 12:00 and ended at 12:30. The meeting was held in the Estonian language.



Notice convening the meeting was published 10/01/2017 on the website of the Tallinn Stock Exchange, Warsaw Stock Exchange Information System and Silvano Fashion Group website and 11/01/2017 in the daily newspaper "Eesti Päevaleht".



According to the notice convening the meeting was based on the weighting of votes in the Estonian Central Register of electronic extract from the list of shareholders as of 26 January 2017, at 23:59, and at the start of the meeting the participants registration form.



On the 26th of January 2017 AS Silvano Fashion Group share capital was 11.1 million euros, and the total number of shares was 37 000 000. AS Silvano Fashion Group owned 459 821 of its own shares representing 1.2428% of the total number of shares. Own shares do not give AS Silvano Fashion Group shareholders' rights and does not go into determining a quorum. On the 26th of January 2017 AS Silvano Fashion Group had 36 540 179 voting shares, which were represented by 36 540 179 votes.



Twenty (20) shareholders attended the Meeting representing 19 870 477 votes, constituting 54,38% of the voting rights of the company. Thus, the meeting had a quorum.



The agenda of the meeting it was decided as follows:



1. Change of AS Silvano Fashion Group June 29, 2016 the General Meeting decision of its share buyback program in terms of the determination of the terms of its share buyback program.



Voting results:



In favor: 19 866 342 votes or 99,98% of the represented votes at the meeting and 53,69% of total share capital



Against: 3 170 votes or 0,02% of the votes represented at the meeting and 0% of the total share kapital



Impartial: 965 votes or 0,00% of the represented votes at the meeting and 0,00% of total share kapital



Did not vote: 0 votes, or 0% of the votes represented at the meeting and 0% of the total share capital



Decided: Amend AS Silvano Fashion Group 6/29/16 general meeting approved a share buyback program in the following terms: The maximum price at which AS Silvano Fashion Group may buy back its own shares within the own share buy-back programme is EUR 3,30 per share.



Voting results:



In favor: 19 859 702 votes or 99,95% of the represented votes at the meeting and 53,67% of total share capital



Against: 3 170 votes or 0,02% of the votes represented at the meeting and 0% of the total share capital



Impartial: 965 votes or 0,00% of the votes represented at the meeting and 0% of the total share kapital



Did not vote: 6 640 votes or 0,03% of the votes represented at the meeting and 0,02% of the total share capital



The resolutions were adopted at the Meeting following the procedure for passing of resolutions set forth in laws and in the Articles of Association of the Company.



The protocol of the meeting, and related documents shall be made available to investors within 1 (one) week from the Meeting at SFG website https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/



Jarek Särgava Silvano Fashion Group Member of the Board E-mail: info@silvanofashion.com Tel: +372 684 5000; Fax: +372 684 5300; Aadress: Tulika 15/17, 10613 Tallinn http://www.silvanofashion.com