Den 25 oktober 2016 observationsnoterades aktierna i Nordnet AB ("Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Öhmangruppen och Nordic Capital Fund VIII genom NNB Intressenter AB) ("NNB Intressenter"). Den 25 januari 2017 offentliggjorde NNB Intressenter ett pressmeddelande med information om att erbjudandet accepterats av aktieägare i sådan utstreckning att NNB Intressenter äger och kontrollerar 93,37 procent av utestående aktier i Bolaget och att erbjudandet fullföljs.



Den 25 januari 2017 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 26 januari 2017 inkom en sådan ansökan till Nasdaq Stockholm AB. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget ansökt om avnotering.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera sitt beslut att aktierna i Nordnet AB (NN B, ISIN-kod SE0000371296, orderboks-ID 4872) ska observationsnoteras.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Caroline Folke eller Cecilia Olsson på telefon 08-405 60 00.



On October 25, 2016, the shares in Nordnet AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Öhmangruppen and Nordic Capital Fund VIII, through NNB Intressenter AB) ("NNB Intressenter"). On January 25, 2017 NNB Intressenter published a press release with information that the offer had been accepted to an extent that NNB owns and holds 93.37 percent of the outstanding shares in the Company and that the offer was declared unconditional.



On January 25, 2017, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm. On January 26, 2017, such an application was submitted to Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision that the shares in Nordnet AB (NNB, ISIN code SE0000371296, order book ID 4872) shall be given observation status.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Cecilia Olsson, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.