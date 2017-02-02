At the request of Matse Holding AB, the trading in the company's shares is to cease.



The last day of trading will be February 17, 2017.



Short name: MAT ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005505880 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 100609 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.