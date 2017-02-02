

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has put Iran 'on notice' for test-firing a ballistic missile and carrying out a deadly attack on a Saudi warship in the Red Sea.



Speaking at the routine White House briefing Wednesday, National Security advisor Michael Flynn said recent Iranian actions, including a provocative ballistic missile launch and an attack against a Saudi naval vessel conducted by Iran-supported Houthi militants, underscore what should have been clear to the international community all along about Iran's destabilizing behavior across the Middle East.



He added that the recent ballistic missile launch is also in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.



Citing a series of Iranian Government sponsored attacks by Houthi forces on Emirati and Saudi vessels, Flynn said Iran continues to threaten U.S. friends and allies in the region.



The top official in charge of the nation's security blamed the Obama Administration for failing to respond adequately to Tehran's malign actions-including weapons transfers, support for terrorism, and other violations of international norms.



'As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice,' he told reporters.



'Instead of being thankful to the United States for these agreements, Iran is now feeling emboldened,' he said in reference to a nuclear deal that US-led major powers signed with Iran last year.



The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) granted several exemptions to Iran in return for agreeing to limitations on its nuclear program.



'Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile. Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them,' Trump tweeted Thursday echoing Flynn's statement.



'Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion,' he added.



