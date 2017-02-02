

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on the US Government to remove its policy baring entry of Syrians into the country, sooner rather than later.



An Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump on 27 January halts the entire US refugee program for 120 days, bars entry of refugees from seven mostly Muslim countries for 90 days and suspends entry of Syrians until further notice.



The UN chief, speaking to reporters at UN Headquarters, emphasized: 'In my opinion, the US policy is not the way [.] to best protect the US or any other country, in relation to the serious concerns that exist about the possibility of terrorist infiltration. I don't think this is the effective way to do so and I think these measures should be removed sooner rather than later.'



Noting that the measures 'violate our basic principles,' he said they are not effective if the objective is to avoid terrorist entering the US.



