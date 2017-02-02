CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance, today announced that Brad Hardy, vice president of Sales for client Kowa Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused in the area of cardiometabolic therapeutics, was named the Bronze Sales Executive of the Year in the 2016 Best in Biz Awards.

Hardy earned this distinction for transforming Kowa's sales compensation program, using Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service -- a unique offering that combines off-the-shelf cloud applications, automated services that embody best practices, and specialized, on-demand expertise to more effectively manage sales data and analytics, sales quotas, sales territories, and sales compensation. The solution also better enables enterprises to build and maintain a more engaged salesforce with highly interactive, gamified, mobile applications that drive goal achievement.

"In leading Kowa's global sales operations, my mission has been to achieve greater agility, communicate sales goals more effectively, and motivate the team to perform at their best every day," said Hardy. "Optymyze has been integral in helping to deliver on these objectives, providing the tools to improve communications and clarity around sales compensation. I must also use this opportunity to thank Jason Farley, our director of Sales Operations, who has played a key role in operationalizing the Optymyze solution for our salesforce and management team. Through his guidance, the Optymyze portal has quickly become a staple for day-to-day business planning at both the rep and manager level."

To drive maximum efficiency of Kowa's global sales operations, Hardy introduced Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service to his team in October 2014. Since then, Hardy has leveraged this innovative service to enhance sales goals communication, increase sales performance, and improve sales force engagement, while helping sales reps achieve their targets more effectively and increase their average earnings.

"Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service enables our clients to form a collaborative and ongoing partnership with us to better prioritize and more rapidly execute their sales operations, sales performance, and sales compensation goals. Through this business process management as a service approach, Brad was able to transform Kowa's incentive compensation strategy, to better engage his sales team, and help them perform their best," said Tom Urie, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing at Optymyze. "We are thrilled that he has received this well-deserved award."

The Best in Biz Awards are the only independent business awards program judged by members of the press and industry analysts. The sixth annual Best in Biz Awards program in North America received more than 600 entries, from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and from a variety of industries and geographic regions in the U.S. and Canada. Winners of Best in Biz Awards 2016 were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of 50 judges from widely known newspapers, business, consumer and technology publications, TV outlets, and analyst firms.

About Optymyze

Optymyze improves sales force performance with enterprise cloud applications, sales operations expertise, and an agile approach to client engagement. We do this by helping companies align sales goals and compensation; efficiently execute sales strategies; quickly drive increases in sales results; and gain visibility into sales performance. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management and by Brandon Hall Group with a gold award for advances in sales enablement.

About Best in Biz Awards

Now in its sixth year, Best in Biz Awards recognizes companies for their business success as judged by established members of the press and industry analysts. Best in Biz Awards honors are currently conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 60 categories, including company, team, executive, product and PR and media. Entries for Best in Biz Awards 2017 International are currently being accepted until the final deadline on April 28, 2017. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.