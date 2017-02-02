China Water Purifiers Market to Grow at CAGR 18% until 2025: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rapid industrialization, growing consumer awareness about water quality and safety, and rising technological advancements to drive demand for water purifiers in China through 2025

According to TechSci Research report, "China Water Purifiers Market By Technology, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025'', water purifiers market in China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 18% during 2016-2025, on account of strong growth in manufacturing sector, unmonitored waste discharge in water sources, rapid industrialization and rising urbanization. In 2016, China Ministry of Water Resources reported over 80% of ground water is unhealthy for domestic and drinking purposes, and contains heavy metals, toxic compounds and other contaminants. Robust growth in China water purifiers market can also be attributed to rising number of waterborne diseases and health disorders.

Browse 2 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through115 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

"China Water Purifiers Market"

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/china-water-purifiers-market-by-technology-membrane-ultraviolet-offline-gravity-by-sales-channel-direct-indirect-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/884.html

In 2015, China's urbanization and industrialization rates stood at growth of 55.60% and 42.80%, respectively. On the back of heavy water pollution caused by numerous industrial set ups in provinces such as Shanghai, Nanjing, Qingdao and Hangzhou, and Eastern China dominated demand for water purifiers in China. Increasing levels of wastewater discharge from agriculture and chemical industries in the region is fueling demand for water purifiers in China. Technology advancements in China has interrupted conventional way of brand building and marketing pertaining to water purifiers. Indirect sales channel dominated sales of water purifiers in China, owing to growing online sales coupled with well-established logistics and distribution network in China.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=884

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

"China water purifiers market is dominated by offline/gravity water purifiers due to their relatively low cost and rising awareness levels in rural areas about benefits of water purifiers. Moreover, offline/gravity water purifiers are energy independent, require minimum maintenance and can be installed at a very low price. However, consumers in the country are slowly opting for advanced technology based water purifiers such as membrane water purifiers and combined technology based water purifiers due to their high efficiency in eliminating pathogenic microorganisms and other contaminants. Rising standards of living and growing disposable income levels are further anticipated to propel demand for advanced technology based water purifiers in China through 2025.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"China Water Purifiers Market By Technology, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025" has evaluated the future growth potential of China water purifiers market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in China water purifiers market.

Browse Related Reports

Global Residential Water Purifiers Market By Technology (UV, Media and Membrane), By Function (Point-of-Entry and Point-of-Use), By Sales Channel (Retail, Direct, Online, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/water-purifier-market-by-technology-uv-media-and-membrane-by-function-point-of-entry-and-point-of-use-by-sales-channel-retail-direct-online-etc-by-region-competition-global-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/704.html

Global Commercial Water Purifiers Market By Technology (UV, Media and Membrane), By Region (North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe & Russia, Middle East & Africa), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-commercial-water-purifiers-market-by-technology-uv-media-and-membrane-by-region-north-america-south-america-asia-pacific-europe-russia-middle-east-africa-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/665.html

Global Media Based Water Filters Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2020

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-media-based-water-filters-market-forecast-and-opportunities-2020/551.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com

Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research

