Qmatic Invited by UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention to Presents its Patient Journey Management Solution at Arab Health

Swedish company Qmatic, a global leader in technology solutions and insights for a seamless and personal patient journey, is announcing today that it will participate in the largest healthcare trade show in the Middle East and North Africa - Arab Health 2017, held in Dubai.

The show, with over 4 400 exhibitors from over 70 countries, is expected to draw 115 000 visitors. Thirty-eight countries have their own pavilions, and Qmatic has been invited to present its solutions at the Ministry of Health and Prevention's booth at Dubai International Exhibition and Convention Center.

"Qmatic delivers software-based systems and mobile applications to healthcare providers, giving their patients a quicker and better healthcare experience," says Qmatic's CEO Robert Ekstrom.

"Through our long-term, focused efforts in this region, we have obtained a position as one of the leading companies when it comes to innovative patient management. We are therefore excited about demonstrating our solutions and the opportunity provided by the Ministry of Health and Prevention at Arab Health 2017."

Notable among the new solutions is Pepper, a 120 cm-tall social robot that with software apps from Qmatic helps to welcome patients and check them in when they arrive at the hospital or healthcare center. Together with partners, Qmatic will also demonstrate advanced systems for face recognition as well as several mobile solutions that enable check-in and communication between patients and healthcare providers.

"UAE is one of the most innovative countries in the world in regards to Healthcare for its population and it is very pleasing that Qmatic's solutions have become widely used very quickly. We look forward to continue putting our innovations to use," says Ekstrom.

Qmatic will present its solutions in the Ministry of Health and Prevention pavilion, Hall 5, Stand CC50 at Arab Health, Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Dubai, from January 30thto February 2nd, 2017.

