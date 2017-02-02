

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Following reports of a contentious call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a Twitter post from President Donald Trump has raised further questions about the future of a U.S.-Australian refugee agreement.



Trump's tweet Wednesday night was critical of the agreement, which calls for the U.S. to resettle 1,250 refugees from Australia currently held at offshore detention centers.



'Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!' Trump tweeted.



The post from Trump came after a Washington Post report said the president blasted Turnbull over the agreement in a phone call on Saturday.



Trump reportedly called the agreement the 'worst deal ever' and accused Australia of seeking to export the 'next Boston bombers.'



The call came as Trump's controversial executive order on immigration raised questions about the future of the refugees, who are held at offshore facilities due to Australia's strict immigration policies.



Citing senior U.S. officials briefed on the exchange, the Washington Post said the call with Turnbull was expected to last an hour but was abruptly ended by Trump after just 25 minutes.



Turnbull told a Sydney radio station his conversation with Trump was 'very frank and forthright' but claimed the president did not hang up on him and said the call ended courteously.



The official White House readout of the call said both leaders emphasized the enduring strength and closeness of the U.S.-Australia relationship.



