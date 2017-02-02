SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- 3DX Industries Inc. (OTC: DDDX) (the "Company" or "3DX"), a state of the art manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, is pleased to announce that it has agreed to a project collaboration initiative with Taylor Freelance of Bellingham, WA, to develop a 3D metal printed stylized magazine funnel. This product will be exclusive to Taylor Freelance and used for sportsmen in competition events, trials and training.

Robin Taylor, President and CEO of Taylor Freelance, stated, "With 3D metal printing technology we have the opportunity to offer parts and components to our customers that was just not possible with conventional manufacturing. The combination of complexity and affordability for some of the more intricate pieces we are developing allows us to maintain our competitive edge, resulting in a win for my customers," commented Mr. Taylor.

Mr. Janssen commented, "We are excited to work with one of our local businesses in assisting them with bringing their products and ideas to market. Mr. Taylor is committed to the safety and education within the sport of competition shooting and we are excited to be a part of advancing technology within this industry."

Taylor Freelance has been in business for over 22 years and is focused on providing new and innovative products to the sports-shooting and security industry while maintaining a strong focus on training, education and safety.

In other corporate matters the company has been notified by counsel that a shareholder is attempting to retire approx. 2mm shares from the public float. The Company is assisting any way it can.

Please visit our social media feeds at 3DX FACEBOOK and 3DX TWITTER for more progress on company operations.

Official Website http://www.3dxindustries.com

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D composite printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at www.sec.gov. Statements released by3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Visit the 3DX Industries, Inc. web site at www.3dxindustries.com. Information included on the Company's website is not incorporated herein by reference or otherwise.

For additional information please contact:

3DX Industries, Inc.

6920 Salashan Parkway Suite D-101

Ferndale, WA 98248

Telephone: 360-366-8858

Email: info@3dxindustries.com



