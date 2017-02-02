Air Purifying Mask Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.37% During 2017 to 2021

PUNE, India, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global air purifying mask market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is multi-purpose respiratory products. The non-powered air purifying mask segment accounted for the maximum market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the air purifying mask market for the next few years.

The analysts forecast global air purifying mask market to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% during the period 2017-2021. Rapidly evolving technology has made improved product quality and user-friendly designs necessary. Thus, developing multi-purpose respiratory products has become a trend in the market. Multi-purpose respiratory products can be used against organic vapors, ammonia, formaldehyde, methylamine, and acid gases (hydrogen chloride, chlorine, hydrogen sulfide, chlorine dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and hydrogen fluoride).

The following companies are the key players in the global air purifying mask market: 3M, Avon Rubber, Bullard, Honeywell, and Mine Safety Appliances. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Helmet Integrated Systems, Intech Safety, Kimberly-Clark, Ocenco, RPB Safety, RSG Safety, and Siyasebenza Manufacturing.

According to the air purifying mask market report, one of the major drivers for this market is stringent government regulations for high-risk activities and government spending on safety. Air purifying masks use filters and cartridges to remove various particulate, vapor, and gas contaminants from the air. Many governments across the world have imposed stringent regulations mandating the use of air purifying masks in oil and gas, construction, and mining industries. The governments of various countries are also funding safety products such as air purifying masks, especially for the defence industry.

The Americas accounted for the maximum air purifying mask market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market until the end of 2021. Some of the major factors responsible for the increasing demand for air purifying masks from developing countries is the increasing number of investments in establishing new industries and creating awareness about workplace safety.

Global Air Purifying Mask Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global air purifying mask market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the manufacturer sales of air purifying mask products and Replacement parts and accessories.

