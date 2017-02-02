According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global insurance services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the next five years due to the increase in the use of IoT and changes in the operating models adopted such as the emergence of P2P and on-demand insurance models.

The research report titled Global Insurance Services: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021 provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"Many governments across the world have implemented insurance-enabling regulatory measures that mandate the use of insurance products and decrease the usage complexities such as changes in tariff rates," said lead Technavio procurement expert Angad Singh for category spend intelligence research. "For instance, acts such as ORSA promote ERM that helps organizations identify and profile their own risks," added Angad.

Cost saving opportunities in the insurance services market

The adoption of various cost optimization levers helps buyers of insurance services realize cost savings and achieve category management and value benefits (including a reduction in procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the insurance services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Unbundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Insurers utilize IoT in the form of vehicle telematics, connected home technologies (such as smart security systems, switches, and other devices) and wearables (they collect information about physical activities of wearers).

Insurers automate various office functions using AI. Recent developments in the industry involve the use of robo-advisors or chatbots to resolve customer queries.

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Buyers are adopting reverse auctions to evaluate and select service providers and to reduce the prices of service offerings. Buyers are also comparing insurance offerings with industry peer groups to make informed decisions. They can compare various options covered by insurance companies to choose the best options for employees (in the case of business insurance).

Unbundling of services saving aspects

Unbundling of insurance services can help identify the best match for the insured and help procure the right level of benefits at the right prices. This practice has gained momentum in recent years due to the increased adoption of digitization in the insurance sector.

