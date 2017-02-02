IFSEC Southeast Asia Thanks the BSIA for Its Continuous Support Over the Last 5 years

LONDON, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

IFSEC Southeast Asia, the most prominent security industry event in the ASEAN region, would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to the BSIA team for their continued and invaluable support over the last 5 years. IFSEC South East Asia is a highly successful extension of the world leading IFSEC brand and provides UK security suppliers with a unique opportunity to meet with new and existing customers from the region.

Simon Mills (Group brand director for IFSEC International) commented "We are delighted for the continued support by the BSIA, UK Pavilion and UK companies. We look forward to working with you all in 2017 and would like to say a special thank you to the BSIA for their continued support.

IFSEC Southeast Asia provides vendors with the chance to meet with over 10,000 customers from over 51 countries, all under one roof, where the concentration is firmly focused on security and fire safety. It is the perfect place to showcase your products face to face with the entire buying chain, with 86% of all visitors empowered with purchase making authority.

A blend of leading UK security and fire safety companies will come together for a dedicated UK Pavilion showcasing the latest products on offer as well as the expertise and innovation associated with the UK's security and fire industries. Participating companies include world leaders in their fields such as Apollo Fire Detectors, Cova Security Gates, FFE, HAES Systems and TDSI.

IFSEC Southeast Asia will next take place 6 - 8 September 2017 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Darren Wood of BSIA also said "I am pleased to say the BSIA, as a Trade Challenge Partner (TCP), will once again be supporting IFSEC SE Asia in Kuala Lumpur and facilitating a UK Pavilion. The exhibition is the 'must do' exhibition for companies looking to export to and do business in the ASEAN region. In its 5th year, the show is growing year on year and fast gaining a reputation as the show to exhibit and to meet serious buyers and specifiers from across the region from both the private and public sector.

The ASEAN infrastructure market has huge potential for U.K businesses. ASEAN government's top priority is the regions infrastructure, with planned expansion and development of urban, intercity and high-speed rail systems, new airports, ports, water and power developments.

The ASEAN region boasts three of the world's top 10 most rapidly growing construction economies, each estimated to continue growing between 6 - 9% a year, and with recent government reforms across the region, it is a very attractive destination for U.K companies to do business in."

If you are an FIA or BSIA member and would like to find out more information about the event and if you are interested in exhibiting, please contact Darren Woods - d.wood@bsia.co.uk.



