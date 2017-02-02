NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- Portier Technologies Corporation, a provider of mobile guest services for luxury hotels, announced today the company's first deployment of "Portier" customized mobile phones to The Siam hotel in Bangkok, a 2017 Conde Nast Traveler Gold List property. Portier has outfitted each of the property's guest rooms with a customized 4G Smartphone, which are integrated into the hotel's guest services systems and feature daily local art, cultural and entertainment coverage.

A valuable amenity for today's connected traveler, the Portier phones include hotspot connectivity, allowing guests to bypass data roaming fees or the hassle and expense of purchasing and installing a local SIM card. To align hotel services with guests' growing preferences for mobile communications, Portier phones are directly integrated into hotel systems -- allowing guests to text hotel staff and explore and book services whether on property or while exploring Bangkok.

Complementing this mobile suite is Portier's mission to inspire hotel guests with exceptional art, cultural and entertainment reporting available exclusively to Portier-enabled hotels. This coverage is exemplified by the launch of a daily bulletin titled "Radar," which reports on local cultural activities and happenings taking place over the coming days. Written by local reporters, the daily bulletin will complement a robust and real-time City Guide that reflects an editorial environment befitting of luxury hoteliers and their guests.

Driving Guest Satisfaction and Mobile Experience

Portier Technologies' entrance into the hospitality market reflects the sector's growing focus on meeting the needs of increasingly mobile-centric guests.

"Whereas traditional hotel apps continue to struggle to achieve widespread guest adoption, Portier Technologies' all-in-one solution of data connectivity, hotel system integration and premium content services are centered on two important goals -- driving guest engagement and satisfaction," said Mark Pope, Co-Founder of Portier Technologies.

"The Siam is renowned for its high level of personalization as one of the World's leading Urban Luxury Resorts. Our collaboration with Portier allows us to enhance this guest experience on property and throughout their stay in Thailand's capital city," said Leanne Hucker, Director of Sales & Marketing, The Siam.

A Hotel Amenity That Generates Revenue

Portier Technologies' custom phone interface allows for hoteliers to publish and promote hotel services to drive more revenue from each guest stay. Hotel staff have access to instant data-driven reporting, which enables marketing optimization that aligns with inventory management.

"Portier Technologies' belief is that in today's competitive marketplace, we must provide a valuable guest amenity that satisfies both hotel guests and hoteliers' bottom lines. Forward thinking hoteliers will recognize what can be accomplished via Portier and where stand-alone apps and in-room tablets fall short," remarked Deniz Tekerek, Portier Technologies Co-Founder.

About Portier Technologies

Portier Technologies is a provider of mobile guest solutions that serves the luxury hospitality market. The Portier service offering is built around a call-enabled 4G smartphone placed in every guest room. The Portier devices are customized for each hotel property, keeping guests connected to the hotel during their entire stay. Guests can engage with a hotel's concierge and guest services department anytime, anywhere, whether they are in the hotel or exploring the city.

Built for the needs of today's international tourists, Portier devices offer guests a luxurious balance of personalized guest services and elegant technology. The devices also provide guests with access to the best and most useful cultural and local entertainment coverage, written and curated exclusively for the well-traveled guest and updated daily by local experts.

By combining usefulness, quality and taste, the Portier device is an essential tool for the sophisticated traveler -- and an essential tool for the hotel wanting to stay engaged with their customers.

For more information about Portier Technologies, please contact Mark Pope at +1.201.220.9269 or mark@goportier.com www.goportier.com

Accompanying images may be used for publication purposes and may be found here

* Public Relations and news distributions services provided by 1-800-PublicRelations "1800pr"

About The Siam

Set on three acres of verdant frontage along the Chao Phraya River, The Siam is a private 39-room luxury retreat located in Bangkok's royal Dusit district. Designed by internationally acclaimed architect Bill Bensley, the Art Deco inspired, Thai antique infused masterpiece is the kingdom's premier urban resort. Guests have an array of superlative amenities at their fingertips: restaurants, cooking school, bar, café, spa, gym, yoga terrace, Muay Thai boxing ring, beauty salon, library/cinema, infinity pool, gift/antique gallery, conservatory and traditional Thai houses. For an unforgettably unique experience, relish the exclusivity of staying in one of the Orient's most distinctive destinations. The Siam is a Sukosol Hotel, member of Virtuoso Hotels & Resorts and Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3105452

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3105460



Portier Technologies Contact:

Mark Pope

Co-Founder

Portier Technologies, Corp

+1.201.220.9269

mark@goportier.com

www.goportier.com



PR / Media Contact

Matthew Bird

President

1-800-PublicRelations, Inc. "1800pr"

+1 (646) 401-4499

matt.bird@1800pr.com



