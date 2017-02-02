Vaccine Delivery Markets for Microneedle Devices, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vaccines are recognized as one of the most significant healthcare developments in the last one hundred years. In spite of their role in improving quality-of-life and drastically reducing the level of morbidity and mortality from infectious diseases, the ability of healthcare and state institutions to maximize access to many millions of undeserved people has still not been realized. This is a complex picture that is characterized by significant regional and socioeconomic factors.



One major obstacle is cost, particularly for many underdeveloped countries. Microneedle technology, which has been successfully used to delivery therapeutic drugs, continues to be investigated as a vaccine delivery method. The relative simplicity and safety of microneedles makes them well-suited for use in mass immunization as well as for single patients. Numerous companies are currently involved in clinical development to identify the true potential of this technology.



- What prophylactic vaccines are currently approved or in development for administration via microneedle devices?

- What are the key public health factors associated with addressing the unmet need for vaccination?

- What are the key factors that are influencing demand for vaccine delivery via microneedles -

- How important are drug developer-device manufacturer relationships and what are the key alliances in the industry?

- What are the essential design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues for microneedle devices that deliver vaccines?

- What is the addressable market for vaccines that are supplied for microneedle delivery?

- What are the significant regional economic and regulatory factors that will influence efforts to commercialize microneedle-administered vaccines?



1. Executive Summary



2. The Vaccine Administration Market Opportunity



- Global Vaccine Demographics

- Regional Factors in Infectious Disease

- Public Awareness & Education

- Personal Hygiene and Local Cultures

- Access to Healthcare

- Vaccination and Public Health Factors

- Healthcare Infrastructure

- Storage and Shelf Life

- Immunogenicity

- Dosing Frequency

- Patient Attitudes and Misconceptions

- Patient/Caregiver Safety & Device Disposal



3. Intradermal/Transcutaneous Dosing Drivers & Enablers



- Morbidity & Mortality

- Vaccine Dose Sparing

- NGO Funding Programs

- Government Technology Transfer Programs



4. Microneedle Devices - Design & Technology



- Microneedle Types

- Microneedle Product Categories

- Syringe-mounted Microneedles

- Single Needles

- Multiple Needles

- Patch and Stamp Type Arrays

- Microneedle Manufacturing

- Material Selection Issues

- Fabrication Techniques



5. The Current Landscape



- Approved Products

- Product Development

- Vaccines

- Devices

- Combination Products

- Clinical Development by Country/Region



6. The Market Picture to 2022



- Addressable Markets

- Therapeutic

- Acute Infection

- Chronic Infection

- Seasonal Infection

- Geographic

- Developed Economies

- Emerging Regions

- Underdeveloped Regions

- Public/Private Programs & Initiatives

- Vaccine Supplier/Device Developer Collaborations



7. Vaccine Delivery Markets - Market Factors



- Evolving Disease Targets

- New/Reformulated Vaccines

- Regulatory Issues

- The Critical Role of NGOs

- Managed Care

- Clinical Trial Factors



8. Company Profiles



