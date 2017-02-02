Ascom, the ICT solutions provider for healthcare and other sectors, was named the overall winner in the 'Best Communications System' category at the Building Better Healthcare (BBH) Awards, held last November in London.

The event is organized annually by 'Building Better Healthcare' magazine to celebrate and recognize outstanding innovation and improvements in the healthcare sector. Ascom won the Best Communication Award for its solutions for Benenden Hospital in Kent, Chase Farm Hospital in London, and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The solutions integrate Internet Protocol nurse call systems with patient monitors and monitoring alert systems. Messages, calls, alerts and requests are made mobile going to clinicians' wireless devices such as the Ascom Myco. The BBH Awards judges were particularly impressed by the solutions' speech capabilities and their ability to directly link clinicians and patients. "This is a great concept," the judges remarked, "providing direct-to-nurse communications for patients and other staff".

Commenting on the award, Ascom UK Managing Director Paul Lawrence said: "We're of course honored and delighted to receive this recognition. The shift towards single-room hospital layouts together with rising patient expectations is making full speech mobile communication solutions the obvious choice. Moreover, making it possible for mobile staff to stay in touch with patients can really help boost workflow efficiency."

About Ascom

Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.

Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has subsidiaries in 15 countries and employs around 1,200 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.

