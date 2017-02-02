Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Landsbankinn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 471008-0280 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Austurstræti 11, 155 Reykjavík --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) LBANK 180212 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000028355 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-Y-Z-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 10.02.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 131959 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit 5,000,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Issue 720,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time 720,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Friday, February 10, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date Monday, February 12, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Monday, February 12, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention Actual/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information None -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Landsbankinn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------