For immediate release



2 February 2017



ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



Publication of Circular



The Board of Alliance Trust PLC (the 'Company') announces that it has today published a circular setting out details of (i) proposals for a new approach to managing the Company's equity portfolio, (ii) a proposed repurchase of Ordinary Shares from a related party and (iii) the convening of a General Meeting of the Company at which approval will be sought from shareholders for implementation of the proposals and the repurchase. The General Meeting will be held at 2.30 p.m. on 28 February 2017 at The EICC, The Exchange, 150 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8EE.



A copy of the circular will shortly be made available on the Company's website (www.alliancetrust.co.uk), and has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.hemscott.com/nsm.do



Enquiries



Alliance Trust PLC + 44 (0) 1382 321000 Lord Smith of Kelvin (Chairman) Gregor Stewart (Deputy Chairman)



Canaccord Genuity (Financial Adviser) + 44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Robbie Robertson Andrew 'Z' Zychowski David Yovichic



Tulchan Communications + 44 (0) 20 7353 4200 Stephen Malthouse Sam Chiene



